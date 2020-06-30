COVID-19 testing locations offered from July 1 - July 11

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport are both offering COVID-19 testing locations from Wednesday, July 1 to Saturday, July 11.
Testing at these locations is free and will be conducted through a drive-thru process.
Asymptomatic members of the community are encouraged to get tested, find out their COVID-19 status and prevent spreading the illness of others.
Testing is open to all Louisiana residents from age two and up.
Testing schedules and locations for Ochsner-LSU Shreveport:
- Wednesday, July 1: Salvation Army Church (200 E. Stoner Avenue, Shreveport, LA), 9 a.m. - 4 p.m
- Thursday, July 2: Oasis Outreach Group (1431 Russell Road, Shreveport, LA), 9 a.m. - 4 p.m
Testing schedules and dates for LSU Health Shreveport:
- Thursday, July 2 Galilee Baptist Church (1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103) 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 7 Caddo Fire District 8 - Station #4 (18855 Virginia Street, Ida, LA 71044) 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Thursday, July 9 Galilee Baptist Church (1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103) 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Saturday, July 11 (TWO LOCATIONS) Minden: David Raines Community Health Center – Minden (128 Homer Road, Minden, LA 71055) 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Greenwood: Open Range Fellowship (9950 US-80, Greenwood, LA 71033) 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
If you plan on visiting one of the testing locations, please be prepared to bring a valid ID and insurance card.
There will be no out-of-pocket costs and you will not be turned away based on insurance status.
