Caddo DA releases further information on officers’ indictments

A Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputy assisted with the pursuit; his dash cam indicated the vehicle came to a stop on Linwood Avenue. Dash cameras show that after stopping, Bell and Robinson raised their hands, and then stuck both hands up out of the windows of the truck, in an apparent attempt to surrender without resistance. SPD officers and one Caddo deputy approached the truck and SPD officers pulled Bell out the truck through the driver’s window. While pulling Bell out through the window, SPD officers began striking, kicking and tasing him to the torso and other areas of his body. According to medical records, Bell suffered injuries, including a broken orbital plate.