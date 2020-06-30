Bossier Parish principal earns national honor

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The principal of W.T. Lewis Elementary has been selected to represent Louisiana in the 2020 National Distinguished Principals program.
Lisa Burns has been an educator for 23 years and a leader at W.T. Lewis for 12 years. Under her leadership, the elementary school has continued to hold an “A” rating.
For the two consecutive years that Burns has served as principal, W.T. Lewis has also been recognized by the Louisiana Department of Education as a Top Gains School and an Equity Honoree.
The organization, National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP), honors distinguished elementary and middle school-level principals.
The NAESP looks for leaders with strong community ties and who go above and beyond to meet the academic and social needs of students.
“Today’s principals are tasked with attending to students’ social and emotional needs at greater levels, even while they give their all to drive academic success in their school communities,” said Dr. L. Earl Franks, executive director of NAESP, in a news release. “NAESP’s National Distinguished Principals program recognizes the outstanding leadership of highly successful principals and is a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to outstanding school leaders.”
Burns was chosen as a 2020 National Distinguished Principal for exhibiting those qualities and making school a place where students can flourish.
“As a second-generation Louisiana educator, I feel called to this profession and I care deeply about the work we do and the impact we have on children’s lives,” Burns said in a news release. “What excites me most about this recognition is the opportunities it will provide for me to learn from some of the best principals in the nation while sharing the work that is contributing to our success in our school and district.”
The awards banquet for the 2020 nominees is set to take place in Washington, D.C., this coming October.
