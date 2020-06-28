Sunday, June 28: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

By Spencer Chrisman | June 28, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT - Updated June 28 at 11:55 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, June 28, at 11:52 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:

LDH did not update its dashboard on Saturday, June 27 due to a planned power outage.

  • 56,236 positive cases - increase of 1,467 cases
  • 3,086 deaths - 9 new deaths
  • 715 patients in the hospital - increase of 15 patients
  • 76 patients on ventilators - increase of 3 patients
  • 39,792 patients recovered - no change (recoveries only reported on Mondays)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.