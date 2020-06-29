6 SPD officers accused of malfeasance in office

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A grand jury has indicted eight Shreveport police officers in connection with an alleged excessive use of force incident in January, according to sources and online booking records.
A half dozen were booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Monday evening.
Each is charged with one count of malfeasance in office, booking records show.
And each officer’s bond has been set at $7,500.
Booked were:
- Treveion Montreze Brooks, 24;
- William Cody Isenhour, 23;
- D’Andre Mario Jackson, 24;
- Aaron Christopher Jaudon, 29;
- Christopher Owen McConnell, 35; and,
- Brandon Marquis Walker, 27.
Caddo District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr.‘s office says he will hold a news conference virtually Tuesday about the grand jury’s actions. It’s not immediately clear whether the officers’ cases and/or others’ will be discussed.
Meantime, KSLA News 12 has confirmed that at least two Shreveport police officers have been indicted for possible use of force against two men in January.
Sources have told KSLA News 12 that another six officers are being investigated in connection with the same incident.
After a short chase, officers reportedly pulled two men out of a vehicle that had been stopped for a seat belt violation. Both men were arrested.
The charges against the two men were dropped by the district attorney’s office after a review of dash cam video and and in light of the suspects’ statements that they allegedly were beaten by officers, sources say.
A KSLA Investigation has revelead that 19 Shreveport police officers currently are on leave.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
