Search for missing boater continues

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — The boater who disappeared on Red River has been identified as a 48-year-old Arkansas man.
Family members and friends of Charlie Marshall, of Lewisville, anxiously waited Monday as rescue crews again searched the river near the Index bridge along U.S. Highway 71 in Miller County.
“We are hoping they find him alive, just praying for it,” said Debbie White, a family member.
Crews have not located the boat but have found items that were in it, authorities said.
The Miller County Sheriff’s Office, which is heading the search-and-rescue effort, has reported that it will continue to investigate Marshall’s disappearance as a missing person case until he is located.
Marshall and a woman were in a boat when it took on water and sank about 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The woman swam to shore.
“He knew how to swim; that’s why we are shocked,” White said of Marshall.
Personnel from multiple Arkansas and Texas agencies are having to contend with dangerous conditions on the Red River as they search for Marshall.
“There is a lot of current. And there is a lot of obstruction underneath the water in the area that the accident happened,” said Shawn Hervey, of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
"At this time, we are not able to see anything on sonar or make a recovery."
Marshall’s daughter Shantara said: “If we could just find something, I think I will be OK.
“Right now, it is just praying and hoping, trying not to give that up.”
