Intense heat and humidity for ArkLaTex

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you have some sunglasses as well as plenty of water as it is going to be a hot one across the region. Temperatures will rise up to around the 90 degree mark this afternoon, but once you factor in the humidity it will feel like the mid to upper 90s across the region. We could also see some scattered showers as well across the ArkLaTex which will only add to the soupy feeling to the air throughout the region.