Intense heat and humidity for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend and managed to stay cool with all the heat we had to deal with. As we kick off a new week we are tracking a whole bunch of heat and humidity ahead for the region. A few times this week we could see ‘feels-like’ temperatures approaching the 105 degree mark with only limited chances for relief from mother nature in the form of showers. Our best chance for some shower activity is likely to come at the end of the week as well as into the weekend.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you have some sunglasses as well as plenty of water as it is going to be a hot one across the region. Temperatures will rise up to around the 90 degree mark this afternoon, but once you factor in the humidity it will feel like the mid to upper 90s across the region. We could also see some scattered showers as well across the ArkLaTex which will only add to the soupy feeling to the air throughout the region.
As we go through the rest of the work week we are only tracking more heat and humidity for the region. Expect temperatures to continue to move up slowly as we go through the next few days. By Wednesday and Thursday high temperatures should be in the mid 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures likely over 105 degrees. Like today we could see some daytime showers and storms that could cool us off, but heat will be the overall story this week until Friday when more widespread wet weather could impact your forecast.
As we head into the weekend we continue to track more heat and humidity for the region as well as more chances for rain. The best chance for wet weather right now looks to come on Saturday, but both days of your weekend could bring some wet weather. Temperatures will continue to be hot albeit slightly less intense for the region with highs in the low 90s.
So get ready for a week with intense heat and humidity ahead for the ArkLaTex along with some showers mixed in. Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
