High heat & humidity with low rain chances this week

(KSLA) - The heat and humidity will be very high over the next several days. Meanwhile, the rain chances will be lower early this week.
This evening, there should not be any rain around. There will still be a lot of clouds around though. It will be very warm and humid. Temperatures will be in the mid to lower 80s after sunset. The humidity will make it feel like the upper 80s.
Overnight, it will be cloudy, but dry. I have no chance of rain for tonight. It will still be very warm too. Temperatures are only cooling down to the upper 70s. Some places may not get out of the 80s. It’ll certainly be a muggy start to the day Tuesday.
Tuesday will be a hot and humid day. There may be a stray and brief shower in the morning. But the afternoon, it should be dry. I have only a 10% chance of rain. There may even be some sunshine in the afternoon and evening. The sunshine will help contribute to the heat. It will warm up to the mid 90s. It will feel like the upper 90s and lower 100′s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be more of the same. Hot and humid with low rain chances. Wednesday has only a 10% chance of rain while Thursday goes up to a 20%. Most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s! It will feel like the triple digits in the afternoon. Stay hydrated in the heat!
There may also be some Saharan dust that makes a return by the middle of the week. It will not be as think, but may still lower the air quality a little bit. The sunsets and sunrises may also be very beautiful.
Friday should not change much. It will be another hot day with highs in the mid 90s. The rain chances will be a little higher though. There is a 30% chance of rain. Showers will be a little more likely in the afternoon.
Over this holiday weekend, there will be some more rain. Saturday on the 4th, I have a 40% chance of showers. The rain will be a little more likely during the day. So, if you’re planning anything outside, I would be ready for some rain. During the evening, the showers should be ending in time for fireworks. Sunday will have a little less coverage of rain but still up to 30% chance. Temperatures both days are up to the mid 90s.
