Gov. Edwards signs 4 bills into law from 2020 Special Legislative Session

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed four bills from the 2020 Special Legislative Session into law Monday, June 29.
Edwards signed the following bills into law:
ACT 2—HB 2 Provides for the comprehensive Capital Outlay budget.
ACT 3—HB 5 Provides for the emergency suspension of time limitations in certain civil proceedings.
ACT 4—HB 21 Provides relative to motor vehicle repairs.
ACT 5—HB 27 Provides relative to the creation of the certified shorthand reporters fund.
