COVID-19 testing locations in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport is expanding COVID-19 locations this week in the ArkLaTex.
Ochsner is encouraging asymptomatic members of the community to get tested, find out their COVID-19 status and prevent the illness of others.
Testing will be open to all Louisiana residents from age two and up.
Testing schedules and locations:
- Thursday, July 2 Galilee Baptist Church (1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103) 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 7 Caddo Fire District 8 - Station #4 (18855 Virginia Street, Ida, LA 71044) 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Thursday, July 9 Galilee Baptist Church (1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103) 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Saturday, July 11 (TWO LOCATIONS) Minden: David Raines Community Health Center – Minden (128 Homer Road, Minden, LA 71055) 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Greenwood: Open Range Fellowship (9950 US-80, Greenwood, LA 71033) 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
All upcoming COVID-19 testing sites and details can also be found on our website at www.lsuhs.edu/coronavirus/resources.
If you plan on visiting one of the testing locations, please be prepared to bring a valid ID and insurance card.
Ochsner says there will be no out-of-pocket costs and you will not be turned away based on insurance status.
COVID-19 test results will be available within 24-72 hours via the MyChart app or by phone.
Those who test positive will be able to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program.
The program is made to send participants daily messages to monitor their symptoms and connect them with a 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.
More resources can be found by calling the 24/7 COVID-19 information line at (844) 888-2772 or scheduling a meeting with a provider over video-chat through ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere.
