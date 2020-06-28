Upcoming Swan Lake Road closure

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Swan Lake Road will be closed for about six months starting on Wednesday, July 15.
Contractors will be replacing the bridge that crosses Flat River just east of Legacy Elementary School.
“There’s a very sharp curve on the eastern approach to the bridge and it’s a safety consideration for us,” Parish Engineer Butch Ford said. “This has been on our list of things we needed to do for some time.”
The section of road from the intersection with Airline Drive to Legacy School will remain open.
