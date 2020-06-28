Man goes missing when boat sinks in Red River

MILLER COUNTY, Ark.. (KSLA) — A search is underway in Southwest Arkansas for a boater who has gone missing in Red River.
The boat had some sort of problem, started taking on water and sank near the Index bridge between Texarkana and Ashdown about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Miller County authorities say.
One of the occupants swam to shore.
Arkansas and Texas wildlife agents and others are involved in the search.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
