Greenwood residents can get a free box of food

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) — A drive-through food drive for Greenwood residents will be held Tuesday in the Caddo Parish town.
The relief effort is scheduled to run from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. (sooner if supplies run out) at Open Range Fellowship, 9950 U.S. Highway 80 in Greenwood.
Organizers say they will have enough food to supply one box to each of the first 100 vehicles.
Residents will be required to show their Town of Greenwood water bill or some other form of identification to confirm their address.
Officials and employees of the town and the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce will be on hand to load the food into residents’ vehicles.
The food drive is being hosted by the town and sponsored by the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.
