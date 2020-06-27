Shreveport man sentenced in child shooting case

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - A man will face nearly half a century in prison following his sentencing in Bossier Parish.
Bossier Parish District Judge Parker Self made a decision in the case involving Shreveport man, Keuntrel Knight. Knight is sentenced to serve 47 years in prison for shooting Reese Williams, Sr. and fatally shooting William’s son RJ, 5.
The sentence was given after Knight plead guilty and emotional statements were given from members of RJ’s family.
“RJ was a beautiful 5-year-old little boy full of life,” said Patricia Williams, the child’s grandmother. “Our hearts are forever broken. We miss him so much following behind his Dad and PaPa and riding around in the yard in his Red Corvette. Our family cannot express the gratitude we have for the Bossier District Attorney’s office who did everything to help our family through this very painful journey to achieve justice for RJ.”
