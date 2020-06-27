Ochsner-LSU extends COVID-19 testing in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport has announced that they will be extending their community COVID-19 testing.
Testing will start back up on Monday, June 29, and continue through Thursday, July 2.
Asymptomatic members of the community are encouraged to get tested in order to become aware of their status and potentially prevent the illness of others.
Testing is open to all Louisiana residents age two and up. Tests will be available until closing or until all test kits have been used.
Locations and times are as follows:
Monday, June 29: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., @ Bright Star Life Center, 3330 Meriwether Road
Tuesday, June 30: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., @ Light Hill Baptist, 1823 Pine Hill Road
Wednesday, July 1: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., @ Salvation Army Church, 200 E. Stoner Avenue
Thursday, July 2: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., @ Oasis Outreach Group, 1431 Russell Road
If you plan on visiting one of the testing locations, please be prepared to bring a valid ID and insurance card.
Ochsner says there will be no out-of-pocket costs and you will not be turned away based on insurance status.
COVID-19 test results will be available within 24-72 hours via the MyChart app or by phone.
