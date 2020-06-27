Morning carjackings lead to investigation; suspects wanted

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes unit are on the lookout for a group of individuals wanted for two carjackings in east Shreveport.
Before 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, Shreveport police made contact with a Lyft driver who alleged that two individuals attempted to carjack him at the intersection of Kings Highway and Gilbert Drive.
The driver told police that there were four people in a dark colored BMW SUV that he believed could be an X series vehicle.
Around 10 minutes after the Kings Highway incident, police were called to the Haystack Apartment complex in the 7000 block of Fern Avenue.
Upon arrival, police were informed of another carjacking incident where the car was successfully taken.
A woman informed police that while she was retrieving items from the backseat of her 2007 Gray Toyota Camry black BMW SUV stopped in front of her car.
The woman told police she believed the driver of the SUV was an African American male with an African American female in the passenger seat.
An African American male wearing a dark hoodie then exited the back of the SUV, pointed a silver handgun at the woman and took her vehicle at gunpoint.
Shreveport detectives were able to obtain video surveillance from the apartment complex and have released that footage in an effort that someone may recognize the individuals in question.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individuals responsible for these crimes.
Those with information are asked to contact them anonymously at 318-673-7373 or via their app P3Tips.
Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service, you will never be asked for your name.
