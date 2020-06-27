Humid weekend with isolated rain and t-storms

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! This weekend will be fairly hot and humid with limited rain and storms chances. Skies today will be overcast, which limit us from a better view of seeing the Saharan Dust. However, you may be able to see the haziness off in the distance as you’re driving or walking outisde.
Today: Air quality may be a little lower than normal while Saharan dust lingers around the ArkLaTex. We wont get to see it as much due to the overcast skies, but if you have respiratory issues, you may notice them a little bothered today. Meanwhile, temperatures for this afternoon will be climbing into the low 90s for highs today. Heat index values will reach the lower 100s in some places and winds are out of the south 5-10mph. As we go through the heat of the day, isolated rain and thunderstorms will pop up and then dissipate as we lose daytime heating.
This evening: another warm and humid night that will feel just plain gross. Temperatures will run in the 80s tonight with most cloudy skies once again. Overnight tonight, not much cooling as temperatures only fall to the low/mid 70s.
Sunday: Saharan dust will be leaving the ArkLaTex! Sunday morning as you’re headed to church or work, temperatures will run in the mid to upper 70s. Another overcast but dry start to the day. Afternoon highs are back in the low 90s with another round humid and muggy heat index values in the upper 90s and low 100s.
Showers and storms more isolated for the afternoon during the hottest part of the day, some of which will continue during the early evening hours, but rain will dissipate shortly afterwards.
Heading into the work week humidity levels will rise as the rain stays minimal for the ArkLaTex. Rain chances are on the low end throughout the week with temperatures staying in the low 90s.
Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
