Humid weekend with isolated rain and t-storms

Today: Air quality may be a little lower than normal while Saharan dust lingers around the ArkLaTex. We wont get to see it as much due to the overcast skies, but if you have respiratory issues, you may notice them a little bothered today. Meanwhile, temperatures for this afternoon will be climbing into the low 90s for highs today. Heat index values will reach the lower 100s in some places and winds are out of the south 5-10mph. As we go through the heat of the day, isolated rain and thunderstorms will pop up and then dissipate as we lose daytime heating.