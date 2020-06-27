Caddo Parish Schools summer food service is ending

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The last day for school aged children to get their summer meals from Caddo Parish Schools is Monday, June 30.
Parents will receive five breakfast and five lunch meals per child enrolled in a Caddo school.
Meals will be available from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
The meals can be picked up from any participating summer food service site.
The locations include:
- Blanchard Elementary School
- Booker T. Washington High School
- C.E. Byrd High School
- Caddo Heights Elementary School
- Caddo Middle Career and Technology School
- Caddo Parish Magnet High School
- Captain Shreve High School
- Creswell Elementary School
- Fair Park Middle School
- Huntington High School
- Keithville Elementary/Middle School
- North Caddo Elementary/Middle School
- Northside Elementary School
- Southern Hills Elementary School
- Youree Drive Middle School
The Summer Food Service Program started in May after schools closed down because of the pandemic.
