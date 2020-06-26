Very solid weekend with limited rain chances next week

(KSLA) - This weekend will be rather nice. A couple showers and storms are possible, but will be far and few between. The rain chances remain low through next week.
This evening is looking nice. There will be a lot of clouds around, but not a lot of showers. Prior to sunset, there may be a couple lingering showers, but those will end after sunset. If the clouds can break up enough as the sun goes down, it will be uniquely beautiful! The Saharan dust is around and should create a beautiful sunset. Temperatures will be warm in the 70s and lower 80s.
Tonight, it should remain dry. I do not expect any rain tonight. It will still be pretty cloudy though. We should start off our Saturday on a dry note. There may be some sunshine in a few spots. Temperatures will cool to the lower to mid 70s.
This weekend also have some showers. Although, it will not be very widespread. In fact, many of you will not see any rain at all! There is only a 20% chance of rain Saturday & Sunday. So, don’t be surprised if you get caught under one of these stray showers. I would keep an umbrella with you to be on the safe side. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s.
The Saharan dust is over the ArkLaTex now, and will remain in place on Saturday too. This will create some beautiful sunrises and sunsets, but will also lower the air quality. Use caution is you have any asthma or respiratory issues. By Sunday and Monday, the dust will begin to move away.
As we go through much of next week, the rain chances will still be limited. There is only a 20% chance for some showers each day through much of the week. So, there may be a brief shower, but most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry. Temperatures will get hot though. It should heat up to the mid 90s.
By Wednesday, there will be another surge of Saharan dust that will push its way into the ArkLaTex. This should help suppress storm development, hence the lower rain chances.
Have a great rest of the week!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.