Showers and storms again as we wrap up week

Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking more heat and humidity on the way for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures as we start off the week will be right around the 90 degree mark with those temps only rising as we go through the week. Just as important as the actual air temperature will be the rising humidity across the ArkLaTex. This will make it feel significantly more miserable if you will be outside for a prolonged period of time. Our best chance for rain during the work week next week will come on Thursday will potential showers for the ArkLaTex.