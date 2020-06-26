Showers and storms again as we wrap up week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We have reached the end of the week, but we are tracking yet another round of showers and thunderstorms that will be moving through the ArkLaTex today. The timing on today’s wet weather will be during the morning and through the afternoon hours across the ArkLaTex. As we head into the weekend we are tracking less in the way of showers and storms and more heat along with humidity. This is a trend that will largely carry over as we head into next week so get ready to sweat.
As you are heading out the door this morning it will be wise to once again grab some rain gear as you head out the door this morning. Showers and storms are likely to develop across the southern and western ArkLaTex during the morning hours and continue off and on throughout the day before wrapping up this evening. Due to the clouds and showers expected temperatures will once again be below average with high temperatures in the mid 80s.
As we head into the weekend we are tracking decreasing chances for rain and storms across the ArkLaTex. Our futuretrack models have been all over the place in terms of shower chances, but the latest indications are there will significantly lower chances for rain over the weekend, though we can’t entirely rule it out. Temperatures this weekend though will be on the rebound, especially if we stay dry with high temperatures in the low 90s.
Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking more heat and humidity on the way for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures as we start off the week will be right around the 90 degree mark with those temps only rising as we go through the week. Just as important as the actual air temperature will be the rising humidity across the ArkLaTex. This will make it feel significantly more miserable if you will be outside for a prolonged period of time. Our best chance for rain during the work week next week will come on Thursday will potential showers for the ArkLaTex.
So get ready for more potential rain for the ArkLaTex along with a whole lot of humidity on the way as well. Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
