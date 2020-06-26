Four arrests made in Marshall fatal shooting; others sought

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - The Marshall Police Department has four people in custody following a fatal shooting.
It happened on Monday, June 15, at Bella Wyatt Park in Marshall.
The planned fight quickly escalated, after unexpected gunfire left Demarcus Sheppard injured. He later died on Tuesday, June 23.
As of Friday, June 26, four arrests have been made by police including John Henry Van III, 23, Ja’Von Henry Van, 23, Christopher Lamar Brown, 24, and Jacarrion Green, 18, all of Marshall.
Other suspects involved in the shooting have been positively identified and currently have outstanding warrants for their arrest.
The Marshall Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the events that night come forward and provide information to the investigating detectives. Information can be submitted anonymously to Marshall/Harrison Crimestoppers at 903-935-9965.
