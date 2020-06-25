Why Saharan Dust shuts down the Tropics

Now another aspect of the Saharan Dust is the fact that it highlight elevated amounts of wind shear in the tropics. Wind shear is how the speed and direction of wind changes with height. Higher amounts of wind shear make it much more difficult for storms to develop and get organized, and blow off the tops of thunderstorms. What the Saharan Dust is highlighting due to its quick movement through the tropics is the high winds in the middle to upper levels of the atmosphere. This means there are high levels of wind shear are preventing any consistent organization of thunderstorms that are so crucial for development.