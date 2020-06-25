Wet weather continues Friday and this weekend

(KSLA) - The wet weather will continue for the next couple days. Friday and Saturday will have a good chance for some rain. Even by Sunday, there may be a brief shower.
This evening will not have as much rain. Any rain we have will be winding down quickly after sunset. It will still be rather cloudy, even after the rain comes to an end. Temperatures will be warm in the 70s and 80s.
Tonight, it should remain partly to mostly cloudy. I do not anticipate much rain. So, most of the night it will stay dry. First thing Friday morning though, there will be a few showers around. Therefore, I have a 20% chance of rain for the night. Lows tonight will cool to the lower to mid 70s.
Friday, the rain chances have increased. The rain will be starting in the morning and will wind down by the afternoon. I have raised the rain chance up to 30%. It will not be a washout, but there will be heavy downpours. Temperatures will be cooler as a result and will top out in the mid 80s.
This weekend also have some showers. Now Saturday has a good chance for some shower activity. This will mostly be in the afternoon. I don’t think everyone will see rain, but I would have your rain gear with you just in case. Sunday could have a couple showers too. Rain chances Saturday are up to 30% and Sunday is at 20%. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s.
The Saharan dust will be arriving on Friday and Saturday. It will provide some beautiful sunrises and sunsets. The bad news is that the air quality will be lower. So, you will need to use caution if you have breathing issues, asthma, or sensitive allergies. By Sunday and Monday, the dust will begin to move away.
As we go through much of next week, the rain chances will still be limited. There is only a 20% chance for some showers each day through much of the week. So, there may be a brief shower, but most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry. Temperatures will get hot though. It should heat up to the mid 90s.
Have a great rest of the week!
