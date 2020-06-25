SPD: 21-year-old charged following alleged inappropriate relationship with teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teenager.
Dontravious Henderson, 21, faces a charge of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, according to a news release.
On June 26, a report was filed with the Shreveport Police Department regarding Henderson’s relationship with a minor.
During an investigation into the matter, detectives were able to gather enough information which led them to believe Henderson had an inappropriate sexual relationship with the teen.
Investigators with SPD’s Sex Crimes Unit made contact with Henderson on June 24 and following interviews, he was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
