SPD searching for missing woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Deerica Tasby?
She was last seen on June 10 leaving her home and has not been seen since, according to the Shreveport Police Department.
Tasby is 35-years-old, 5'6" and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She has the name 'James' tattooed on her neck.
She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, orange shorts and house shoes.
Police say that she is known to frequent downtown shelters and requires daily medication.
Anyone with any information regarding Tasby’s whereabouts is asked to call Shreveport Police Det. Karam at (318) 673-7020 or the department’s main line at (318) 673-7020.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.