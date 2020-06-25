Shooting suspect arrested after nearly 4-hour standoff

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A nearly 4-hour standoff in Arkansas ended with the arrest of a suspect in a shooting in Texas.
Michael Jerome Wilkerson was found Thursday in a residence in the 200 block of Jackson Street in Texarkana, Ark.
Authorities said the 31-year-old Texarkana, Ark., man was wanted in Texas and Arkansas on multiple charges, including aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.
A Texarkana, Ark., police spokeswoman said they were called at 11:30 a.m. to help Arkansas Probation and Parole agents arrest Wilkerson.
At one point, someone came out of the house and said Wilkerson was inside sleeping, police Sgt. Kristi Bennett said.
A SWAT unit found Wilkerson hiding in a bedroom.
“After he failed to comply with orders to surrender, SWAT deployed a shot from a JPX less lethal pepper gun, and Wilkerson was taken into custody,” Bennett said. “He was decontaminated immediately upon his arrival to the jail and suffered no injuries.”
Wilkerson is suspected of shooting someone earlier this week at the Magnuson Hotel in Texarkana, Texas. At last report, that person was listed in critical condition.
