Robinson Film Center set to reopen in July

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — After closing temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic, Robinson Film Center has announced it will be reopening Wednesday, July 1.
The reopening will also include RFC’s full-service restaurant and bar, Abby Singer’s Bistro, which reopened to customers in May.
In order to comply with Louisiana’s Phase II health and safety guidelines, the theater and restaurant will be operating at 50% capacity.
Theater operators say they will be taking extra precautions to ensure customer safety.
These precautions will include:
- Hand sanitizer and seat wipes available outside theaters
- All seats sanitized before each movie
- Staggered showtimes to prevent lines from forming
- Concessions and bathrooms cleaned at least every 30 minutes
- Online reserved seating now available, with social distancing measures implemented (walk-up ticketing remains available)
- Employees are temperature screened before each shift
- All employees wear masks and gloves, with frequent glove changes and hand washing
- Face masks are recommended for patrons
- Plexiglass screens added at concession registers
All tickets for July shows will be just $5 each, with special deals also available in concessions.
July screenings will include:
- July 1: “Cat Film Fest”
- July 2: “Ghostbusters,” 1984
- July 3-9: “Irresistible”
- July 9: “Batman Forever” (one day only)
- July 10-16: A Peak Inside the Disney Vault, including “Inside Out,” “Black Panther” and “The Empire Strikes Back”
- July 17-30: “Saint Maud”
Online ticket purchases and more information about other events, scheduled films and showtimes are available at robinsonfilmcenter.org.
