Natchitoches may get at least 2 more restaurants

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — The city Natchitoches soon may be home to at least two new restaurants.
Whataburger and McAlister’s Deli have expressed interest in coming to the area of the Hobby Lobby development site.
“This is just another step toward progress and the exciting things happening in the City Natchitoches,” Mayor Lee Posey said in a statement released Thursday. “Natchitoches is on the map when it comes to site selectors.
“And we hope more restaurants and retail businesses developers will invest and expand in the Natchitoches community.”
A McAlister’s Deli preferred developer is under contract to develop one of the outparcels at the Hobby Lobby site, the mayor announced Thursday.
And earlier this week, he confirmed that Whataburger has signed a contract for a location adjacent to the same site.
