More unsettled weather Thursday

As we look ahead to Friday and your weekend we are tracking slightly more tranquil conditions for the ArkLaTex. While showers and storms could develop across parts of eastern Texas, most people should be able to stay dry Friday. As we move into the weekend we are tracking more possible showers on Saturday, but once again not everyone is going to see wet weather. One thing you will notice as we go through the weekend that temperatures each day will be a little bit toastier than the day before it and the humidity will not be going down.