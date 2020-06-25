More unsettled weather Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! We are tracking yet another round of showers and storms across the ArkLaTex on your Thursday. The main difference today is that most of the storm activity should wrap up by the time we get to the evening hours. Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking a few scattered showers and storms, but much like what we have seen this week it will continue to be of the scattered variety. As we look ahead to next week we are expecting to be dry with temperatures rebounding into the low to mid 90s.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning it is probably a good idea to once again grab some rain gear as showers will be a possibility as we go throughout the daytime hours. Not everyone is guaranteed to see wet weather, but showers and storms will be developing across the region. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 80s with the humidity making it feel like temperatures are around 90 degrees.
As we look ahead to Friday and your weekend we are tracking slightly more tranquil conditions for the ArkLaTex. While showers and storms could develop across parts of eastern Texas, most people should be able to stay dry Friday. As we move into the weekend we are tracking more possible showers on Saturday, but once again not everyone is going to see wet weather. One thing you will notice as we go through the weekend that temperatures each day will be a little bit toastier than the day before it and the humidity will not be going down.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more heat and humidity ahead for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures on Monday should be able to break into the 90s with the humidity making it feel like the mid 90s. As we go further into the week expect temperatures to keep moving up even more and the humidity will not be taking a break. By the middle of next week ‘feels-like’ temperatures could be right around the 100 degree mark.
So get ready to trade out the shower chances for chances that your afternoon will feel like a sauna! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
