Man killed in Mansfield; alleged gunman arrested

Victim pronounced dead at hospital after being shot at Snack’s in 500 block of Washington Street, police say

Man arrested in homicide
By Daffney Dawson | June 24, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT - Updated June 24 at 11:21 PM

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — One man is dead and another is in jail following a shooting at Snack’s in the 500 block of Washington Street in Mansfield.

Mansfield police were called to that location at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Rashard Warmsley, 20, died after allegedly being shot by 39-year-old Michael Whitaker Jr., authorities report.

Michael Whitaker, 39. (Source: Mansfield PD)

Warmsley was taken to the DeSoto Regional emergency room, where he was pronounced dead by a representative of the DeSoto coroner’s office.

Whitaker was booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center on a charge of second-degree murder.

The homicide is being investigated by the Mansfield Police Department and the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office.

