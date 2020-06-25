Man killed in Mansfield; alleged gunman arrested

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — One man is dead and another is in jail following a shooting at Snack’s in the 500 block of Washington Street in Mansfield.
Mansfield police were called to that location at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Rashard Warmsley, 20, died after allegedly being shot by 39-year-old Michael Whitaker Jr., authorities report.
Warmsley was taken to the DeSoto Regional emergency room, where he was pronounced dead by a representative of the DeSoto coroner’s office.
Whitaker was booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center on a charge of second-degree murder.
The homicide is being investigated by the Mansfield Police Department and the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office.
