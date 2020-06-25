Louisiana hemp production passes critical milestone

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry says that the first batch of hemp has been tested and that it complies with regulations.
The hemp was tested for THC concentration levels and came back below the legal limit of .3% THC total, according to the news release
LDAF’s lab establishes a .104% measurement of uncertainty that will be applied to all official hemp samples of 2020.
Hemp used in testing was harvested from a Southwest Louisiana grower who has plans of producing CBD.
“What we’ve seen across the country is widespread crop failure because of an excessive amount of THC,” Agriculture & Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said in the news release. “But with the right varieties, we now know that hemp can successfully be grown here in accordance with state and federal regulations.”
Seed quality testing will be required before farmers will be allowed to plant hemp seed, he added.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.