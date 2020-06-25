LaDOTD announces opening of I-20 interchange in Ruston

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - The new Interstate 20/Tarbutton Road interchange in Ruston is officially open to traffic, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says.
The $25.5 million project includes a new interstate interchange as well as a new Tarbutton Road overpass, reconstruction of Tarbutton Road north and south of I-20 and improved traffic flow on adjacent service roads.
The work that began in September 2017 is expected to bring more economic development to the community as well as ease traffic congestion.
“This type of investment — over $25 million — is indicative of our continual efforts to make smart decisions when it comes to the use of transportation funding,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a news release, “This project is one that we prioritized early in my first term, understanding the need for accessibility and connectability for residents and business owners.
“But the first shovel couldn’t hit the dirt without commitments from local government,” the governor continued. “I commend Dr. Wilson and his team for working so diligently to see infrastructure improvements like this one happen across the state.”
According to the news release, Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker and Grambling Mayor Edward Jones both agree that the road addition will be beneficial for both of the college towns.
“What started more than 20 years ago as a collaboration between the cities of Grambling and Ruston has finally been completed,” Jones is quoted as saying. “The new Tarbutton Road interchange will benefit both of our college towns, providing greater access to our businesses located on Tarbutton Road and the I-20 service roads, and encouraging new businesses to locate to the area.”
