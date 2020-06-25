Hennessy’s ‘Unfinished Business’ program offers grants to minority small-business owners

(KSLA) - Grant opportunities for minority business owners are available through Hennessy’s new program — Unfinished Business.
The program encourages Black, Asian and Latinx small-business owners feeling the economic impact of COVID-19 to apply.
Unfinished Business will provide immediate relief and long-term support to businesses through One Hundred Black Men, Asian American Business Development Center, and Hispanic Federation.
The first round of grant applications will be available from June 22 to July 1.
Requirements are as follows:
- Applicants must be a Black, Asian, and/or Latinx small-business owner
- Business is registered in the U.S. and its territories as a legal entity, with a valid EIN number
- Applicants must have a physical U.S. address (No P.O.Box)
- Annual sales not to exceed $3 million
- Total employees not to exceed 50
- Business owner at least 21 years of age
- Have been in business for at least two years as of March 2020
- Does not have an alcohol beverage license
- To receive this funding, applicants must have a bank account that accepts electronic transfers
Unfinished Business’s website also has a Resources page providing business owners with links to webinars, video tutorials, and more.
