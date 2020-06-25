DPSO searching for police impersonator following reports

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is working to find a man accused of impersonating a police officer.
DPSO posted on its Facebook page warning citizens about a man attempting to pull vehicles over. Dispatchers have received calls about an unmarked white Chevy Tahoe attempting to pull vehicles over.
The SUV is reportedly equipped spotlight on the driver’s side with blue and red lights near the visor.
DPSO describes the driver as a man between 35 to 40 years old wearing plain clothes that resemble the color of a deputy’s uniform.
Anyone with any information about the identity of this man is asked to call the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956.
