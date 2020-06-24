YMCA vehicle burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are looking for the man responsible for a vehicle burglary at the YMCA in the 3400 block of Knight Street.
The burglary happened on the morning of Wednesday, June 24.
Officers learned the man broke the vehicle’s window and reached inside.
The man and his vehicle were captured on surveillance video.
Please contact Crime Stoppers with any information at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.
A reward is being offered for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible.
