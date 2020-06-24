Police arrest 2nd suspect in shooting in Southern Hills

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Another man is accused of being involved in an attempted robbery that erupted in gunfire earlier this week at a residence in Shreveport’s Southern Hills neighborhood.
A Crime Stoppers tip helped investigators identify and apprehend Derrick M. Thomas Jr., of the 2900 block of Despot Road, police Sgt. Angie Willhite said.
The 20-year-old Shreveport man was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at a Despot Road residence and was booked into the Shreveport City Jail at noon the same day, booking records show.
He is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder.
Thomas is the second person arrested in connection with the shooting Sunday morning in the 3200 block of Ardis Taylor Drive.
Also facing a criminal charge is Keithville resident Marcus Le’guan Smith. The 22-year-old was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 7:30 p.m. Monday after being released from Ochsners LSU Health in Shreveport the same day.
Smith is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. His bond has been set at $100,000.
