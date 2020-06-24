Police arrest 2nd suspect in shooting in Southern Hills

Bond has been set at $100,000 for the other man who also allegedly was involved in the attempted robbery

Derrick M. Thomas Jr. (left), 20, of the 2900 block of Despot Road in Shreveport, has been arrested on one count of attempted second-degree murder. Marcus Le'guan Smith, 22, of Keithville, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. (Source: Sources: Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen | June 24, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT - Updated June 24 at 10:22 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Another man is accused of being involved in an attempted robbery that erupted in gunfire earlier this week at a residence in Shreveport’s Southern Hills neighborhood.

A Crime Stoppers tip helped investigators identify and apprehend Derrick M. Thomas Jr., of the 2900 block of Despot Road, police Sgt. Angie Willhite said.

The 20-year-old Shreveport man was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at a Despot Road residence and was booked into the Shreveport City Jail at noon the same day, booking records show.

He is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Thomas is the second person arrested in connection with the shooting Sunday morning in the 3200 block of Ardis Taylor Drive.

Also facing a criminal charge is Keithville resident Marcus Le’guan Smith. The 22-year-old was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 7:30 p.m. Monday after being released from Ochsners LSU Health in Shreveport the same day.

Smith is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. His bond has been set at $100,000.

