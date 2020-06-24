PHOTOS: Several areas hit hard by Wednesday morning storms; one tornado confirmed in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple tornado warnings were issued throughout southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi Wednesday morning (June 24) as heavy rainfall moved through the area.
The hardest-hit areas appear to be: north of Independence, where the National Weather Service confirmed the presence of a tornado, areas near Central and Greenwell Springs, and along Essen Lane, and around the Westminster subdivision in Baton Rouge.
According to Entergy’s outage map, over 1,400 people were without power in East Baton Rouge Parish. Another 1,500 were without power just north of the state line in Centreville, Miss. Jefferson and Orleans parishes totaled around 3,000 Entergy customers without power.
