Petition aims to remove confederate statue from Harrison County Courthouse grounds

I, Demetria McFarland, would like your assistance in regards to having a Confederate statue removed from the Harrison County courthouse grounds here in Marshall, Texas. The statue is located on the grounds of the Historical Courthouse on the east side of the building. The statue was erected to promote and justify Jim Crow laws in the South, and assert white supremacy. There is currently a camera mounted to the side of the courthouse, a public building, over looking the statue, so this statue still have some form of meaning, value and or belief to someone here in Marshall/Harrison County. The statue does not have any value to any African American/black people and it is a constant reminder of racism, hate and prejudices against black people. In light of the murder of George Floyd, these confederate statues are being removed by local officials or forcefully torn down by protesters. I have contacted the Harrison County Historical Commission in regards to having the statue removed but I have not received a response. I am asking for those who have the authority to remove it, to please do so. We, African Americans, have no desire to be reminded of the torture our ancestors were subject to over the centuries. We, African Americans, are not going backwards but we are moving forward for racial equality and justice. Our ancestors were a major part in the foundation of this nation. We will NOT continue to be treated like we are an inferior race and as if we are less than human. BLACK LIVES MATTER! Your signature will help us remove this statue so our city can be a part of the other cities that are now in the healing process and moving forward without confederate statues reminding us of the hate it represents. There are laws being penned in place, in this nation, to show racial equality. I feel the time is now for Marshall, Tx./ Harrison County to move forward along with the nation to show that we stand for racial equality, instead of clinging to a statue that stands for racial division.

Demetria McFarland/Change.org