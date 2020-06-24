NPSO searching for runaway 15-year-old

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Shiann Harris?
The 15-year-old was last seen at 7 p.m. at her Layfield Road home in Fairview Alpha on Tuesday evening
Authorities do not have a description of what she was wearing and her direction of travel is unknown
She was reported missing by her parents.
Shiann is 4'10" and weighs 90 to 100 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.
She's been placed in the National Crime Information Center as a missing juvenile.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 352-6432.
