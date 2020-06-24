More scattered showers and storms Wednesday

As we look ahead to finishing out the work week more showers and storms are likely to occur on Thursday as we watch a weak area of low pressure move to our south. The best chances for showers on Thursday, like today, will be across parts of northwest Louisiana. Now as we move ahead to Friday and the weekend we are tracking more tranquil weather that will be moving in for the ArkLaTex. That doesn’t mean we won’t see any thunderstorm activity it just means that the showers and storms shouldn’t be quite as widespread across the region. Temperatures should also start to rebound as well with high temperatures likely moving back into the 90s by Sunday.