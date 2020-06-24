More scattered showers and storms Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! After seeing showers and thunderstorms really flare up across the ArkLaTex late Tuesday afternoon we are tracking more of the same for your Wednesday with showers in the morning followed by more potential wet weather during the afternoon. We are also tracking more storm activity on Thursday as well before we could see somewhat drier weather on the way as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will slowly start to heat up as well with highs today only in the low 80s, but by early next week expect your temperatures to be back in the low to mid 90s.
So as you are heading out the door this morning make sure you grab some more gear as we are seeing showers already this morning. Now a lull in the wet weather is possible during the middle of the day before more showers and storms should develop during the afternoon hours. High temperatures today will be on the cool side for this time of year with temperatures only making it into the low 80s, but the humidity will once again be high.
As we look ahead to finishing out the work week more showers and storms are likely to occur on Thursday as we watch a weak area of low pressure move to our south. The best chances for showers on Thursday, like today, will be across parts of northwest Louisiana. Now as we move ahead to Friday and the weekend we are tracking more tranquil weather that will be moving in for the ArkLaTex. That doesn’t mean we won’t see any thunderstorm activity it just means that the showers and storms shouldn’t be quite as widespread across the region. Temperatures should also start to rebound as well with high temperatures likely moving back into the 90s by Sunday.
As we look ahead to early next week we are tracking temperatures that will continue to warm for the ArkLaTex along with the potential for a few scattered showers and storms across the region. High temperatures early next week should continue to move further into the 90s, but the oppressive humidity will be stick around as ‘feels-like’ temperatures will likely surpass the 100 degree mark at some point next week.
So get ready for more shower and storm activity for the rest of the week along with rising temperatures as soon as the rain and storms move out. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
