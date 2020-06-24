Man drowns when wave capsizes 12′ fishing boat

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier City man died when a large wave capsized a small fishing boat, ejecting him from the vessel.
The accident happened about 6 p.m. Tuesday on Toledo Bend Reservoir near the Sabine-DeSoto parish line.
Sabine Parish Coroner Ron Rivers identified the man as 56-year-old Frankie D. Mouser.
Mouser and a friend had been fishing and were heading back to Jolly Rogers Marina when the winds picked up.
Mouser was wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident but came out of it when he was thrown from the boat, Rivers said.
The boat’s operator told authorities that he managed to swim and bring Mouser’s body toward shore north of the marina off Louisiana Highway 191 at Converse then go for help.
“I located the body is a grassy area in the water with the boat alongside his body,” Rivers says in a statement about the drowning.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of Mouser’s death, the coroner said.
The accident is being investigated by the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries.
