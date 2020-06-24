LSUS to offer face-to-face classes during fall semester

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students at Louisiana State University at Shreveport will have the opportunity to head back to class this fall.
The decision is in line with other campuses in the LSU system, according to a news release. Feedback was gathered from faculty members and students in campus Zoom meetings.
“Our primary goal this fall will be providing as safe a campus as possible for our students, faculty and staff, while still providing a valuable academic experience for everyone. We will be responsive to possible major changes during this global pandemic, actively monitoring changes in the state and across the nation,” said Chancellor Larry Clark, in a news release. “If we need to pivot or change directions to make our campus safer at any point, we will certainly take those steps.”
LSUS will lower fees by 10% for all students coming back. Scholarship opportunities are still available, including free tuition for Pell-eligible first time face-to-face freshmen who apply by July 1.
“We are working with deans and faculty to develop plans for smaller classes and more class sections, as well as using greater technology to increase flexibility,” said Provost Dr. Helen Taylor. “We will stress physical distancing, greatly expand cleaning protocols, and increase messaging about social responsibility to promote safety across our entire campus.”
LSUS is also known for it’s online programs, specifically at the graduate level.
“This success helped LSUS to effectively pivot our face-to-face classes to online learning in early spring,” stated Dr. Taylor. “Fortunately, most students showed great flexibility and perseverance to adapt to the changing environment and to successfully complete their semester. We look forward to welcoming them back to campus.”
