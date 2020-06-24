Isolated showers and Saharan dust expected next few days

(KSLA) - There will be a few small showers over the next few days, but it will be limited. The Saharan dust will also be around through the weekend.
This evening will have a little bit of rain, but it will be coming to an end after sunset. Not everyone will see rain. There should be a mixture of sun and clouds, so it should still be a pleasant evening. Temperatures will be warm with many areas in the 70s and 80s.
Tonight, there should not be much rain. I have a 20% chance for tonight, but that should be earlier, rather than later. So, most of tonight will be nice and dry. However, some of you may wake up to some light showers near sunrise.
Thursday will not have a lot of rain, and there is a chance we do not see much at all! There might even be some sunshine too! I have a 30% chance of storms for the day. It will once again be very scattered. The Saharan dust will begin to arrive though. That should help limit the rain. Temperatures should get to the mid to upper 80s.
By Friday the rain chances will drop a little bit. There may still be a couple small showers or storms that pop up in the afternoon, but the rain overall will be limited. Rain chances are at 20% Friday. The dust will be very noticeable so it will be hazy.
This weekend will have a little chance of rain Saturday and a better chance Sunday. So far, I have a 20% chance Saturday. I do not expect much rain at all. Sunday, there will be the possibility of a couple showers, but it will still be limited. Temperatures both days will get up to the lower 90s.
The Saharan dust will be arriving a little on Thursday and more so on Friday and Saturday. It will provide some beautiful sunrises and sunsets. The bad news is that the air quality will be lower. So, you will need to use caution if you have breathing issues, asthma, or sensitive allergies. By Sunday and Monday, the dust will begin to move away.
Have a great week, and stay up to date on our forecast for any severe weather and the incoming Saharan dust!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.