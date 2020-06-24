Free COVID-19 testing available in Webster Parish starting July 1

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Free COVID-19 will be offered in Webster Parish starting on July 1.
Drive through testing will be offered to residents 18-years and older with a valid ID. The test sites will be set up by the Louisiana National Guard and only 50 tests will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Testing will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the following locations:
- July 1: Minden Fairgrounds — 800 Goodwill Street, Minden La. 71055
- July 2: N. Webster Upper Elementary School — 6245 Hwy 160, Cotton Valley, La. 71018
- July 3: Springhill Medical Center — 2001 Doctors Drive, Springhill La. 71075
- July 6: Minden Fairgrounds — 800 Goodwill Street, Minden La. 71055
- July 7: N. Webster Upper Elementary School — 6245 Hwy 160, Cotton Valley, La. 71018
- July 8: Springhill Medical Center — 2001 Doctors Drive, Springhill La. 71075
- July 9: Minden Fairgrounds — 800 Goodwill Street, Minden La. 71055
- July 10: N. Webster Upper Elementary School — 6245 Hwy 160, Cotton Valley, La. 71018
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.