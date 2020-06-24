First Alert: Saharan dust arrives in the ArkLaTex Friday

The main impacts will be noticeably hazy sunrises and sunsets. If you have a respiratory condition like asthma, any dust that settles to the ground will lower the air quality and may make it more difficult to breathe. You may want to limit your time outdoors while the dust is here. On a positive note the dry air associated with the dust suppresses tropical development which is one of the reasons why the Gulf, Caribbean and central Atlantic Ocean are free of any tropical systems right now.