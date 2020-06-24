Caddo coroner rules on cause of Wavey Austin’s death

“When paramedics arrived, Austin was confused and combative, and medical evaluation was not possible. Police were summoned and on arrival, officers contacted Austin, who still was confused, delusional and uncooperative. Austin was handcuffed so a medical evaluation could be performed. During the medical evaluation, Austin became unresponsive, and his heart rate slowed and eventually stopped. Paramedics began CPR and resuscitative measures. Austin was rushed to the closest available hospital, where further lifesaving measures proved unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at 10:46 p.m.”