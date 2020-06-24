Branch library temporarily closed due to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Hollywood & Union Avenue branch of Shreve Memorial Library is temporarily closed because an employee was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The library branch at 2105 Hollywood Ave. is expected to remain closed until Tuesday but might reopen sooner if its employee tests negative for the coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the library system.
Workers will be disinfecting the branch library according to CDC guidelines while it is closed, the library system adds.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing the branch immediately to make sure that the branch is cleaned thoroughly,” stated John Tuggle, Shreve Memorial Library’s executive director.
“While we do not know if this is, in fact, a case of coronavirus, we want to make sure that we are being proactive and taking all necessary steps to prevent further spread.”
Curbside pickup will be unavailable during the shutdown.
But people still will be able to return borrowed books by using the branch library’s drop box.
Shreve Memorial also has the following locations open from 10:15 a.m. to 6 p.m Monday through Saturday:
- Atkins branch, 3704 Greenwood Road, Shreveport
- Broadmoor branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, Shreveport
- Cedar Grove – Line Avenue branch, 8303 Line Ave., Shreveport
- David Raines branch, 2885 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Shreveport
- Hamilton/South Caddo branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Shreveport
- Mooretown branch, 4360 Hollywood Ave., Shreveport
- North Caddo branch, 615 N. Pine St., Vivian
- North Shreveport branch, 4844 N. Market St., Shreveport
- Wallette branch, 363 Hearne Ave., Shreveport
- West Shreveport branch, 4380 Pines Road, Shreveport
