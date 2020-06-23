Texas DPS identifies driver in fatal tractor-trailer wreck

HARRISON COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - The Texas Department of Safety has identified the driver that died on Monday, June 23′s fatal wreck.
Aundre Brenard Bagley, 35, of Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.
The wreck happened in the westbound lane of Interstate 20 near Marshall.
According to Texas DPS's preliminary report, the front left tire of his 2011 Freightliner truck towing a semi-trailer lost air, causing Bagley to lose control of the tractor-trailer.
The big rig then entered the median and rolled while in a side-skid. The cab of the tractor-trailer hit a tree.
A pickup truck driven by Marvin Thomas Cureton, 60, of Kilgore, was beside the tractor-trailer when it lost control and was damaged by the towed trailer.
Cureton was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.
