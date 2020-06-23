SPD investigating Highland apartment complex shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting that left one man injured on Monday, June 23.
Officers got the call just before 5:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of Centenary Boulevard at the Oak Meadow Apartments.
Upon arrival, officials found a man with a gunshot wound to the elbow, according to police.
The victim and his girlfriend were near the entrance of the complex when heard someone shout to 'get down,' he told police.
The pair did just that, but he was struck in the elbow.
Police have made no arrests and have no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
