Slain man’s family says 1 person has been arrested

SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) — A man was found fatally shot on the side of a Webster Parish road.
Now his family says authorities have since made an arrest and are looking for another person in connection with his death.
Authorities have not yet confirmed that account.
Someone discovered the body of 37-year-old Anthony John Bruns immediately east of Springhill on Friday night.
He was on the side of Percy Burns Road just south of Reynolds Street (Louisiana Highway 157).
Crystal Bruns said Webster sheriff’s investigators told her family that her brother had been shot and that his body had been dumped there.
Calls about this case that KSLA News 12 made to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday have not been returned.
